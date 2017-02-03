Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspended
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
Feb 3 Advanced Info Service Pcl
* Fy net profit 30.67 billion baht versus 39.15 billion baht
* FY total revenues 152.15 billion baht versus 155.28 billion baht
* Approved change in dividend policy from at least 100% to at least 70% of consolidated net profit, effective from 2017 onwards
* In 2017, service revenue (excluding ic) is expected to grow in a range of 4-5% supported by extensive 3g/4g networks
* In 2017, EBITDA margin is likely to be in a range of 42-44%.
* In 2017, CAPEX of 40-45 billion baht will be spent mainly on 4g network and selective fixed broadband expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body