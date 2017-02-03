UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 3 Imation Corp :
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* Imation Corp - on February 2, 2017, Imation's board of directors appointed Danny Zheng as interim chief executive officer of imation
* Imation Corp - Zheng will continue in his role as CFO, will serve interim chief executive officer until board of directors appoints a new ceo
* Imation Corp - Zheng's appointment follows Robert Fernander's resignation as Imation's interim CEO and director on February 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.