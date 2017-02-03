Feb 3 Imation Corp :

* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc

* Imation Corp - on February 2, 2017, Imation's board of directors appointed Danny Zheng as interim chief executive officer of imation

* Imation Corp - Zheng will continue in his role as CFO, will serve interim chief executive officer until board of directors appoints a new ceo

* Imation Corp - Zheng's appointment follows Robert Fernander's resignation as Imation's interim CEO and director on February 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: