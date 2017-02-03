UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 3 W&T Offshore Inc
* W&T Offshore announces year-end 2016 proved reserves, production for 2016, an update on the a-18 well at mahogany and an extension of the appeal with ibla regarding boem orders
* W&T Offshore Inc - production for q4 of 2016 was 3.7 million boe (or 22.2 bcfe), compared to q4 2015 of 4.1 million boe (or 24.7 bcfe)
* W&T Offshore Inc - oil and ngls production were 55% of total production in q4 of 2016 compared to 57% of total production in q4 of 2015.
* W&T Offshore Inc - year-end 2016 sec proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, or 444.0 billion cubic feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.