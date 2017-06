Feb 3 Vantage Development SA :

* Receives notice from Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) about an agreement set to buy shares and jointly vote on the company's annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMs)

* The agreement consists of Fedha, Grzegorz Dzik, Jozef Biegaj, the Czech Republic-based Nutit AS and TradeBridge Czechy A.S.

* The parties which signed an agreement own jointly 69.92 pct of the company's shares