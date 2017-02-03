UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 3 Liquidity Services Inc :
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
* Liquidity services inc - "expects to incur these pre-tax restructuring charges in quarter ended march 31, 2017 and quarter ended June 30, 2017"
* Liquidity services -wind down plan contemplates termination of employment of up to 19 employees, which constitutes about 2% of company's global workforce
* Liquidity services - will continue to handle sale of transportation assets on behalf of national fleets, leasing companies, government agencies, corporate clients
* Liquidity services -company will wind down the truckcenter live auction and retail locations over the next three months
* Liquidity services - will handle the sale of the transportation assets through its existing online auction marketplaces Source text (bit.ly/2jFd3JR) Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.