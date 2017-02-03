Feb 3 Nrg Yield Inc

* In Jan 2017, El Segundo Energy Center began a forced outage on units 5 and 6 due to increasing vibrations on successive operations at unit 5

* Estimates cash impact of forced outage to be about $12 million in 2017 before recovery from any warranty or insurance coverage

* Is reviewing warranty coverage with original equipment manufacturer as well as available insurance coverage

* Both unit 5 and 6 are expected to return to service by end of February 2017