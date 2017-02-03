UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 3 L & A International Holdings Ltd -
* Received a writ of summons filed by Joung Jong Hyun as plaintiff
* Received a writ of summons against several executive directors and non executive directors of co as defendants
* Joung sought for declaration that defendants have engaged in and solicited for illicit ``kick-back'' arrangements on solicitor fees
* Pursuant to claims Joung seeks co and hastings to engage in investigations of related personnel on alleged corruptive behaviour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources