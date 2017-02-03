Feb 3 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Says confirms that company is in discussions with a
private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its partner
products business area excluding Kineret and Orfadin.
* Says discussions may or may not lead to an agreement
* "We have noted specific information in the
market regarding a possible sale of Sobi Partner Products. We
confirm that we are in discussions which may or may not lead to
an agreement", said Geoffrey McDonough, CEO and President
* Trade in the Sobi share was suspended at 13:16 GMT
