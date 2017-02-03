Feb 3 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners

* Portola Pharma - received $50 million at closing and may receive additional $100 million upon FDA approval of andexxa for a tiered, mid-single-digit royalty

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - agreement is subject to a maximum total royalty payment of 195 percent of $150 million funded by HCR

* Portola - received CRL from FDA regarding biologics license application for andexanet alfa in aug 2016; expects to resubmit application in H1 2017