Feb 3 Goal Forward Holdings Ltd -

* Informed by Aqua Green it will terminate exclusive role of distributor of hydroponically grown vegetables of group, with effect from 1 February

* Aqua Green agrees group will remain as one of distributors of hydroponically grown vegetables of Aqua Green in coming future

* Cessation to act as exclusive role of distributor would not have material adverse impact on co's business operations, financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: