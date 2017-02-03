Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspended
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
Feb 3 ISA Holdings Ltd
* Trading statement
* HEPS to be at least 14.64 cents, an increase of at least 20 pct compared HEPS of 12.2 cents for year ended 29 February 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body