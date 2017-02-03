Feb 3 22nd Century Group Inc

* 22nd Century Group Inc says prevails in recent phase of lawsuit filed by Crede CG III, Ltd

* 22nd Century Group Inc - Lawsuit after co had terminated its failed China joint venture arrangement with Crede and its principal Terren Peizer

* 22nd Century Group Inc - In first round of lawsuit, court denied Crede's request for preliminary injunction to require co to issue shares of its common stock to Crede Source text: Further company coverage: