Feb 3 TBS Group :

* Says its unit EBM has completed the acquisition of Esaote business unit

* The acquired contracts portfolio, over the next three years, has an estimated value of about 26 million euros ($28.04 million)

* The investment by the TBS Group amounted to 4.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9272 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)