Feb 3 PKC Group Oyj :

* MSSL Estonia WH OÜ commences voluntary recommended public tender offer for all shares and stock options in PKC Group (PKC) on feb. 6, 2017

* Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) and PKC on Jan. 19, 2017 entered into combination agreement under which they agree to combine wiring harness businesses of MSSL and PKC

* Offer period for the tender offer will commence on Feb. 6, 2017 and expire on March 21, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)