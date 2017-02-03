EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 3 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :
* IHG notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
* An investigation of other properties in Americas region is ongoing
* Cards used at front desk of properties were not affected
* Intercontinental hotels - on Dec. 28, 2016, reported was conducting investigation after report of unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards
* Conducting investigation after receiving report of unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards used at some U.S. hotels
* IHG has been working with security firms to review IHG's security measures
* Findings show malware was installed on servers that processed payment cards used at restaurants, bars of 12 ihg properties
* IHG has notified law enforcement and working with payment card networks
* Providing notification to guests who used payment card at restaurants, bars of 12 managed properties from Aug 2016 - Dec 2016
* Confirms that payment card incident has been remediated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.