Feb 3 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :

* IHG notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas

* An investigation of other properties in Americas region is ongoing

* Cards used at front desk of properties were not affected

* Intercontinental hotels - on Dec. 28, 2016, reported was conducting investigation after report of unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards

* Conducting investigation after receiving report of unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards used at some U.S. hotels

* IHG has been working with security firms to review IHG's security measures

* Findings show malware was installed on servers that processed payment cards used at restaurants, bars of 12 ihg properties

* IHG has notified law enforcement and working with payment card networks

* Providing notification to guests who used payment card at restaurants, bars of 12 managed properties from Aug 2016 - Dec 2016

* Confirms that payment card incident has been remediated