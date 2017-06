Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* S&P - Republic of Nicaragua 'b+/b' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* S&P - ratings on the Republic Of Nicaragua reflect low per capita income, lack of monetary policy flexibility, and vulnerability to external shocks

* S&P - outlook remains stable, based on expectation of continued pragmatic economic policies, low fiscal deficits,moderate annual increase in government debt Source text for Eikon: