Feb 3 Emperia Holding SA :

* Its unit's, Stokrotka, Jan. revenue from sales of goods (revenue) at 188 million zlotys ($47.18 million), up c. 4.7 percent year on year

* Stokrotka reports Jan. LFL revenue in own stores down 1.5 percent year on year

* The retail space increased in Jan. by 600 square meters, no. of stores at 375 in the end of Jan.