UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 3 Nikkei :
* Aoki holdings likely saw group operating profit drop by half on the year to above 4 billion yen ($35.5 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
* Aoki holdings sales likely rose 2% to about 133 billion yen in the April-December period - Nikkei
* Aoki holdings expects operating profit to fall 11 percent to 15.8 billion yen in the year ending in March - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2kpTmCX) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources