Feb 3 Nikkei :

* Aoki holdings likely saw group operating profit drop by half on the year to above 4 billion yen ($35.5 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei

* Aoki holdings sales likely rose 2% to about 133 billion yen in the April-December period - Nikkei

* Aoki holdings expects operating profit to fall 11 percent to 15.8 billion yen in the year ending in March - Nikkei