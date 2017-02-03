EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 3 Energy Transfer Equity Lp :
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec filing
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - term credit agreement has a scheduled maturity date of February 2, 2024 - sec filing
* Energy Transfer Equity - pursuant to term credit agreement, term lenders have provided senior secured financing in principal amount of $2.2 billion
* Energy Transfer Equity - proceeds of borrowings under agreement used to refinance amounts outstanding under partnership's existing term loan facilities Source text - bit.ly/2l5986k Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.