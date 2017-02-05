Feb 6 Redflex Holdings Ltd

* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax

* Signed a release and settlement agreement with city of Chicago (city) to resolve Qui Tam civil litigation

* Has now resolved all criminal and civil matters in United States arising out of company's 2013 investigation

* Will pay to City USD20 million (with a total of USD10 million payable to City by december 31, 2017

* Intends to continue developing new products,services and focusing on those markets that have attractive growth profiles, unmet market needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: