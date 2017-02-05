Feb 6 National Australia Bank Ltd :

* On a statutory basis, unaudited net profit attributable to owners of company for December quarter was approximately $1.6 billion

* Qtrly revenue increased approximately 1 pct

* Charge for bad and doubtful debts for quarter declined 23 pct to $164 million

* Qtrly unaudited cash earnings were approximately $1.6 billion

* Group's common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 9.5 pct at 31 Dec 2016, compared with 9.8 pct at 30 September 2016

* "Well advanced on a number of initiatives that give us confidence about second half productivity and cost benefits"

* "Operating environment has some challenges with funding costs remaining elevated and competition still intense"