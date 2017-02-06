UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 San Miguel Corp :
* Confirms co through San Miguel Yamamura Packaging International ltd acquired 100% of shares of Portavin Holdings for A$27 million
* Projects revenue by 2020 to reach about 1 trillion pesos with expected revenue from new businesses accounting for 630 billion pesos
* Clarifies on article "SMC acquires another Aussie firm" in Feb 6 2017 issue of the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources