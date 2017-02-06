Feb 6 San Miguel Corp :

* Confirms co through San Miguel Yamamura Packaging International ltd acquired 100% of shares of Portavin Holdings for A$27 million

* Projects revenue by 2020 to reach about 1 trillion pesos with expected revenue from new businesses accounting for 630 billion pesos

* Clarifies on article "SMC acquires another Aussie firm" in Feb 6 2017 issue of the Philippine Star