UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Ashok Leyland Ltd :
* says gets order worth 703.5 million rupees
* says Ashok Leyland West Africa got order of 135 buses under lines of credit from Exim Bank Of India
* Says buses will be supplied to Ministry Of Higher Education Scientific Research And Innovation, will be supplied over next 180 days Source text:(bit.ly/2l9psWQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources