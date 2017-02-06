Feb 6 Ashok Leyland Ltd :

* says gets order worth 703.5 million rupees

* says Ashok Leyland West Africa got order of 135 buses under lines of credit from Exim Bank Of India

* Says buses will be supplied to Ministry Of Higher Education Scientific Research And Innovation, will be supplied over next 180 days Source text:(bit.ly/2l9psWQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)