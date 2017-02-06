Feb 6 Genmab A/S :

* Raises its 2016 financial guidance published on Dec. 20, 2016

* Expects FY revenue of 1.79 billion Danish crowns - 1.84 billion Danish crowns ($259.43 million-$266.67 million) against previous guidance of 1.72 billion-1.77 billion crowns

* Expects FY operating income of 1.02 billion crowns - 1.07 billion crowns against previous guidance of 895 million-945 million crowns

* Says revenue range increased primarily due to higher royalties on net sales of DARZALEX by Janssen and achievement of additional DuoBody milestones