EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Cyclopharm Ltd
* Confirms it remains on track to record initial sales of ultralutetm in first half of 2017
* Expects to report record sales revenue for 2016 full year of $14.4 million and underlying EBITDA of approximately $3.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: