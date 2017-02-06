Feb 6 Energiedienst Holding AG :

* Board of directors proposes an unchanged dividend of 1.00 Swiss franc ($1.01) per share at the annual general meeting

* EBIT amounted to 45.3 million euros ($48.81 million) in 2016 (previous year: 50.4 million euros)

* FY operating income in 2016 was 954 million euros. Compared to the year 2015 it fell by 50 million euros.

* Profit for the year fell from 39.3 million euros to 31.2 million euros