Feb 6 Innate Pharma SA :
* Innate Pharma announces top-line results from EffiKIR
trial evaluating the efficacy of lirilumab
* Study did not meet primary efficacy endpoint
* Confirms safety profile of lirilumab as a monotherapy
* Broad clinical program ongoing, investigating lirilumab in
a variety of tumor indications and combinations
* No statistically significant difference between either
lirilumab arms and placebo arm on leukemia-free survival (LFS)
nor on other efficacy endpoints
* Adverse events encountered with lirilumab were consistent
with previously reported safety profile of lirilumab
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)