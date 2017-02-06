Feb 6 Ablynx NV :
* Ablynx submits a marketing authorisation application to
the European medicines agency for caplacizumab, its anti-vwf
nanobody, for the treatment of aTTP
* Ablynx is on track to report results of the confirmatory
phase III HERCULES study in the second half of 2017
* In phase II TITAN study, treatment with caplacizumab
significantly reduced time to platelet count normalisation and
number of recurrences of aTTP while on drug treatment
* Intends to lead the commercialisation of caplacizumab in
Europe and North America
* Post-Hoc analysis of the TITAN study demonstrated that
caplacizumab dramatically reduced the number of patients
experiencing major thromboembolic events while on drug treatment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)