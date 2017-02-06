Feb 6 Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx submits a marketing authorisation application to the European medicines agency for caplacizumab, its anti-vwf nanobody, for the treatment of aTTP

* Ablynx is on track to report results of the confirmatory phase III HERCULES study in the second half of 2017

* In phase II TITAN study, treatment with caplacizumab significantly reduced time to platelet count normalisation and number of recurrences of aTTP while on drug treatment

* Intends to lead the commercialisation of caplacizumab in Europe and North America

* Post-Hoc analysis of the TITAN study demonstrated that caplacizumab dramatically reduced the number of patients experiencing major thromboembolic events while on drug treatment