BRIEF-Independence Holding Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Independence Holding Company announces 2017 first-quarter results
Feb 6 Binckbank NV :
* FY adjusted net result 30.5 million euros ($32.7 million) versus 55.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 net interest income 7.2 million euros versus 7.2 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 total income from operating activities 40.5 million euros versus 36.5 million euros in Reuters poll
* Capital ratio of 31.9 percent at Dec. 31, 2016 versus 40.2 percent at Dec. 31, 2015
* Total available capital 245.54 million euros at Dec. 31, 2016 versus 253.58 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015
* Proposed final FY dividend of 0.19 euros per share (FY15: 0.25 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9281 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Kostroma Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Stable. Kostroma Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding the region's continuing direct r
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Russian Volgograd Region's 'B+' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) with Stable Outlooks and the region's 'B' Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Volgograd region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds' rating of 'B+' has also been withdrawn. Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as Volgograd Region has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. T