Feb 6 Tigenix NV :
* Announces acceptance of Cx601 abstract for oral
presentation at 12th Congress of ECCO
* Positive results of ADMIRE-CD pivotal phase III trial of
Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients
* Data demonstrated that remission produced in these
hard-to-treat fistulas by Cx601, a suspension of allogeneic
adipose-derived stem cells (eASC), was maintained long-term
* Results also support favorable tolerability of Cx601 over
long-term - Dr. Marie Paule Richard, Chief Medical Officer at
Tigenix
* Has an exclusive licensing and commercialization agreement
for Cx601, ex-US, with Takeda and expects a decision
from the EMA regarding its marketing authorization by year-end
2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)