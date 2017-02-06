Feb 6 Euronext NV :

* January 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 6.46 billion euros ($7.0 billion)down -25.6% compared to January 2016 and down -10.8% from previous month

* Average daily transaction value in January 2017 on ETFS was 447 million euros, down by -44.8% compared to January 2016

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 199,736 contracts in January 2017

* January 2017, average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 45,104 contracts, down -25.3% compared to January 2016 and up +16.4% from previous month

* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 445,767 contracts