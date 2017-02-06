Feb 6 Euronext NV :
* January 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext
cash order book stood at 6.46 billion euros ($7.0 billion)down
-25.6% compared to January 2016 and down -10.8% from previous
month
* Average daily transaction value in January 2017 on ETFS
was 447 million euros, down by -44.8% compared to January 2016
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached
199,736 contracts in January 2017
* January 2017, average daily volume on commodities
derivatives reached 45,104 contracts, down -25.3% compared to
January 2016 and up +16.4% from previous month
* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on
Euronext derivatives stands at 445,767 contracts
