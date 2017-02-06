UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Danish jewellery maker Pandora :
* Says has made an agreement with Scandinavian brand house (SBH) to acquire its Pandora store network in South Africa, Mauritius, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Réunion on July 3
* Says will pay a total amount of 16 million euro ($17.20 million) to SBH
* Says will also take over distribution to 19 franchisee concept stores in region, as well as a number of multibranded stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources