Feb 6 China Foods Ltd

* For year ended 31 dec 2016, group expected to record consolidated net profit attributable to owners of parent between HK$450 million and HK$520 million

* Expected result due to owners of parent is mainly driven by one-off income from transaction and disposal of certain assets of winery business

* Company made a provision of approximately HK$100 million in its accounts in December 2016

