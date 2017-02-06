Feb 6 Sse Plc

* SSE said its Peterhead gas plant in Britain did not receive a capacity agreement in UK auction last week. The company will review options for the plant over the coming months.

* The review will not impact current operations at the plant, it said.

* SSE says one unit at its Fiddler's Ferry coal plant did not secure a power capacity agreement.

* In total, the SSE received agreements for 840 megawatts of hydro electric and pumped storage plant capacity and 3.6 gigawatts of coal, gas-fired and embedded power generation capacity.

