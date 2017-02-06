Feb 6 Punch Taverns Plc :

* Patron capital advisers llp- bidco announces that it has acquired an aggregate of 63,310,488 ordinary shares in capital of Punch Taverns Plc ("punch") at 180 pence per share

* Patron capital advisers llp- shares representing in aggregate approximately 28.5 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)