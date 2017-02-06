Feb 6 BCA Marketplace Plc

* It has agreed a 500 mln stg multi-currency financing including a 250 mln stg term loan and 250 mln stg revolving credit facility

* Agreement will replace group's existing 275 mln stg term loan plus 100 mln stg revolving credit facility

* Facility will run for four years with an option for a further 12 months by mutual consent

* Facility has been arranged with a group of 12 banks including existing and new lenders