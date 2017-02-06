UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Greatwall Motor
* In year of 2016, total operating revenue and net profit of company recorded a year- on-year increase of 29.70% and 30.88% respectively
* Results due to increase in sales volume of automobiles of co and increase in sales volume of suvs
* Fy net profit attributable to shareholders of company rmb 10.55 billion versus rmb 8.06 billion
* Preliminary total operating revenue for fy rmb98.62 billion Source text (bit.ly/2la1MS5) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources