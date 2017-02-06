EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Beazley Plc
* Is expanding its presence in Canada with acquisition of specialist managing general agent, Creechurch Underwriters
* Creechurch's 30 strong team will remain based in their existing Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver offices
* Creechurch to be led by Phil Baker who will report to Gerard Bloom, Beazley's head of international financial lines
* In 2016 Creechurch generated CAD$36m of premiums Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.