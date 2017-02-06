UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd :
* For FY17, target would be to open around 110-115 new Domino's pizza restaurants and around 15 new Dunkin' Donuts restaurants
* Expects progress on construction of greater Noida mega commissary as per plan which is expected to be operational by end of this fiscal Source text: bit.ly/2jTs8CW Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources