EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 IDBI Bank Ltd
* Cuts 1 year MCLR to 8.80 percent
* Says reduction in MCLR is expected to positively impact loan growth Source text: (IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under: Tenor MCLR ( in % ) Overnight 8.20 One Month 8.40 Three Month 8.55 Six Month 8.60 One Year 8.80 Two Year 8.85 Three Year 8.95) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.