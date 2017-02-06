Feb 6 Orasure Technologies Inc
* Announces settlement of litigation with ancestry.comdna
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by
parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee
of $12.5 million
* In addition, DNA Genotek has granted ancestry a worldwide
license to certain patents and patent applications related to
collection of DNA in human saliva
* License granted to ancestry is limited to saliva DNA
collection kits sold or used as part of ancestry's genetic
testing service offerings
* Says the parties have each agreed to a mutual release of
claims and other provisions typical for settlement agreements of
this type
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: