BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Corp :
* To acquire Clarient Global LLC and Avox Limited
* Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions
* The businesses will be integrated into Thomson Reuters portfolio of risk management, compliance and reference data offerings
* Clarient is a 'Know Your Customer' and client reference data platform; Avox is a supplier of legal entity data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .