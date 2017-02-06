Feb 6 International Engineering Pcl

* "contamination in weather released from the GIDEC plant is within limit as permitted by law"

* Songkhla Industrial Office under ministry of industry allows gidec to operate plant as usual with effective from feb 2

* refers to letter dated 25 nov 2016 from songkhla industrial office to GIDEC with order to stop operation of incinerator Source text (bit.ly/2kidcl7) Further company coverage: