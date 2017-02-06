BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
Feb 6 ReneSola Ltd -
* ReneSola provides solid outlook for China distributed generation business
* Over last few months, domestic distributed generation pipeline has expanded from 16 MW as of Aug 31, 2016 to 393 MW as of Jan 31, 2017
* Says as of January 31, 2017, company had over 393 MW of solar rooftop projects in "shovel-ready" stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer