Feb 6 ReneSola Ltd -

* ReneSola provides solid outlook for China distributed generation business

* Over last few months, domestic distributed generation pipeline has expanded from 16 MW as of Aug 31, 2016 to 393 MW as of Jan 31, 2017

* Says as of January 31, 2017, company had over 393 MW of solar rooftop projects in "shovel-ready" stage