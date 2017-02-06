Feb 6 Tyson Foods Inc :

* Tyson Foods Inc - steps up EPS guidance to $4.90-$5.05

* Tyson Foods Inc - Q1 sales $9,182 million versus $9,152 million

* Qtrly net income per share attributable to Tyson $ 1.59

* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2017, pork segment's operating margin should be around 12%

* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2017, beef segment's operating margin should be around 5%

* Tyson Foods Inc sees capital expenditures to approximate $1.0 billion for fiscal 2017

* Tyson foods - in fiscal 2017, USDA indicates domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork and turkey) should increase approximately 2-3%

* Tyson Foods - as co continues with integration of Hillshire brands, expect to realize synergies of around $675 million in fiscal 2017 from acquisition

* Tyson Foods Inc - profit improvement plan for legacy prepared foods business with some incremental synergies expected to be realized in fiscal 2018

* Tyson Foods Inc - expect earnings cadence for remainder of fiscal year to follow "more normal patterns, including seasonality typical of our Q2"

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $9.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $9.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $9.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S