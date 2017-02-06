BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 6 Intouch Holdings Pcl
* FY net profit 16.40 billion baht versus 16.08 billion baht
* FY total revenue 24.74 billion baht versus 29.27 billion baht
* FY 2017 revenue from sales and rendering of services expected to be flat yoy
* Sees 2017 capex for venture capital investments not more than 200 million baht per year
* For 2017 expect to maintain the payout ratio for dividend payout
* Board of directors approved an interim dividend of 1.61 baht per share from the operating results for the period 1 january to 30 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: