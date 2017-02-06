Feb 6 Intouch Holdings Pcl

* FY net profit 16.40 billion baht versus 16.08 billion baht

* FY total revenue 24.74 billion baht versus 29.27 billion baht

* FY 2017 revenue from sales and rendering of services expected to be flat yoy

* Sees 2017 capex for venture capital investments not more than 200 million baht per year

* For 2017 expect to maintain the payout ratio for dividend payout

* Board of directors approved an interim dividend of 1.61 baht per share from the operating results for the period 1 january to 30 march 2017