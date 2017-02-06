Feb 6 Avrupa Minerals Ltd
* Avrupa Minerals accepts Slivovo study and approves C$8 mln
drill program
* Avrupa Minerals Ltd - Avrupa now holds 15 pct of PMJSC,
while byrnecut holds 85 pct, per original jv agreement signed in
April 2014
* Avrupa Minerals - cost estimate for full 3-phase program,
totaling 30,000 meters, is about C$ 8.3 million, of which co's
share would be about C$ 1.25 million
* Avrupa Minerals Ltd - Avrupa has decided not to
participate in funding of the program
* Avrupa Minerals Ltd - if Avrupa's share in PMJSC goes
below 10 pct, Avrupa's interest will convert into a 2 pct net
smelter royalty
