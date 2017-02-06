EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Wereldhave NV :
* Wereldhave refinances 300 million euros ($321.93 million) syndicated revolving credit facility at improved terms
* Refinanced its 2014 300 million euros syndicated revolving credit facility with new 300 million euros syndicated revolving credit facility pushing maturity out to Feb 2022
* New facility takes advantage of favourable market conditions, features two one-year extension options and includes a 100 million euros accordion feature Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.