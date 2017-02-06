Feb 6 Naturex SA :

* Sound annual organic growth : +6.0 pct my natural food and +4.4 pct my natural selfcare

* FY revenue 404.4 million euros ($434.20 million) versus 397.8 million euros year ago

* Our priorities for 2017 are clearly focused on growth, innovation and profitability according to strategic pillars of our bright 2020 plan - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)