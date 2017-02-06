(Corrects headline to say shares of Com Hem are being offered, not Com Hem was selling shares)

Feb 6 Bookrunner:

* Com Hem Holding AB: Bookrunner announces accelerated bookbuilt offering of about 20 mln ordinary shares of Com Hem Holding AB

* Com Hem Holding AB: Bookrunner says offering size represents about SEK 1,861 mln/$211 million based on closing price of SEK 93.05 on 6th February 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)